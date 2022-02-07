The Blizzard of ’78, 44 years later: A look back and comparison to the ’22 storm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Blizzard of ’78 was blasting Southern New England with snow and wind 44 years ago Monday.

The blizzard continues to be the storm that all other snowstorms are compared to.

Just last month, another blizzard hit Southern New England. The National Weather Service determined official blizzard conditions occurred in Providence, Newport, Westerly and Block Island.

In the ’78 storm, 28.3″ of snow fell at TF Green Airport, nearly the three feet in Providence and 3 to 4 feet in northern Rhode Island into parts of Massachusetts. It snowed for nearly two days with whiteout conditions at times.

“The highway was basically a disaster,” Arthur Hinds of Seekonk told 12 News as he shared his memories from the storm.

While the blizzard was raging, Hinds left his work on North Main Street in Providence to try to get home in North Attleboro.

“I was around the corner from the highway. I sat there for almost nine hours before I could even get on the exit,” Hinds said.

Gerry Decelles of Barrington was working in the Turk’s Head Building in Providence.

“I was in my office in Providence. We weren’t able to get out of the parking lots … we stayed there for three days,” Decelles said.

Like thousands of others at work or school, Hinds and Decelles were stranded.

Hinds eventually made it to his brother-in-law’s house the first night of the storm, after abandoning his brand new car on the highway.

A passing snowmobiler gave him a lift during his walk home, but he couldn’t get up the street to his North Attleboro residence. Hinds said he had to wade through chin-deep snow up his street.

“I wasn’t dressed for the storm either,” he said. “I had patent leather shoes on and a leather jacket.”

Decelles, once the snow stopped, started walking home to Barrington. He also got a lift from a snowmobile.

“Nobody expected it would be that bad,” Decelles said.

That was the problem. No one expected the storm to be that bad.

The technology and disaster plans were not developed enough, and no one had ever seen a storm like that.

Flash forward 44 years, the Blizzard of ’22 was well forecasted, and because of lessons learned, everyone was safe.

“It seems to me it was half of what it was in ’78,” Decelles guessed as to the ferocity of this year’s blizzard.

Meteorologically and impact-wise, there was no comparison.

The Blizzard of ’78 is still the bigger storm in terms of snowfall, impacts and deaths.

Blizzard conditions were measured at T.F. Green Airport, where official records are kept, for 16 hours, compared to five hours with this year’s blizzard.

Thousands of cars were stranded on area highways in 1978, while no cars were stranded in 2022’s storm. Many of the deaths in 1978 occurred from carbon monoxide poisoning inside stranded cars.

No deaths were reported that have been directly related from the ’22 storm.

Significant improvements in weather technology in the past 40 years have allowed meteorologists to warn people ahead of storms like the ’22 blizzard or even another ’78 blizzard-like storm.