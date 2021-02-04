Sunday Storm Threat: Will we get more snow?

Winter Weather

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re hoping to see more snow this weekend, then you’ll like Thursday’s model data.

However, I must caution you. The pattern we’re in is highly volatile and has many moving parts. That means any subtle change can have big impacts on any potential storm for Sunday.

Let’s break down what we know and what we don’t know just yet.

What we do know is that a storm will form off the Carolina coast on Saturday and track northeastward. What we don’t know is whether that will be a track up the coast or out to sea.

This is something model guidance has had trouble honing in on.

The yellow X’s above mark potential low pressure center locations. One closer to the coast would bring more significant impacts with accumulating snow and gusty winds. The one further out to sea would bring very little, if any impacts.

As mentioned above, if you like snow, you want to be rooting for a Track A scenario. This is what latest model data is suggesting, however, just yesterday, models were hinting at Track B.

Track A would feature more snow and wind with moderate accumulations.

Track B would feature less snow if any with very little in the way of impacts.

Outlined below is where the best chance at seeing some snow on Sunday would be. Obviously, we are still a couple days away, so shifts are still possible. However, after analyzing the data, this is where things stand.

With the current setup, coastal areas in Southern New England would have the best shot at seeing snow, especially along the I-95 corridor.

So to recap the threat: As of Thursday night, model guidance has trended closer with at least some impacts on the table for Sunday. Details will still need to be ironed out of the coming day or so but as of now, some snow and wind looks possible for Sunday into Sunday night.

A track closer to the coast would allow for accumulating snow vs. a track further away from the coast which would allow for very little in the way of snow.

You’re going to want to keep checking back with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates on our weekend forecast. Be sure to download our Pinpoint Weather App on your phone or tablet for all the latest updates.

