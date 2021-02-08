Impending snowstorm to bring some accumulations; Providence, Central Falls shift fully remote Tuesday

Winter Weather

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third time this month, Southern New England is expecting some accumulating snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern Rhode Island. The snow expected to begin falling Tuesday morning and should taper off later in the evening.

Weather Now: More Snow Tuesday, Some Accumulations »Map: Live Pinpoint Weather 12 Radar & Satellite »

The majority of the state will see accumulations anywhere between 1-3 inches, while 3-5 inches is expected to fall in the northern part of the state. Coastal communities will see anywhere between a coating to 1 inch of snow.

Several communities, including Lincoln, North Smithfield and Woonsocket, have issued parking bans, which will take effect Tuesday morning.

Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls are among the school districts that have opted for a distance learning day Tuesday due to the storm.

The Rhode Island DMV canceled all road tests scheduled for Tuesday. The agency said it will contact people with appointments to reschedule.

The storm could also effect flights both arriving and departing from T.F. Green Airport Tuesday.

This storm comes on the heels of two nor’easters, which dumped more than a foot of snow collectively on the region.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community