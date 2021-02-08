Impending snowstorm to bring some accumulations; Providence, Central Falls shift fully remote Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third time this month, Southern New England is expecting some accumulating snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern Rhode Island. The snow expected to begin falling Tuesday morning and should taper off later in the evening.

The majority of the state will see accumulations anywhere between 1-3 inches, while 3-5 inches is expected to fall in the northern part of the state. Coastal communities will see anywhere between a coating to 1 inch of snow.

Several communities, including Lincoln, North Smithfield and Woonsocket, have issued parking bans, which will take effect Tuesday morning.

Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls are among the school districts that have opted for a distance learning day Tuesday due to the storm.

The Rhode Island DMV canceled all road tests scheduled for Tuesday. The agency said it will contact people with appointments to reschedule.

The storm could also effect flights both arriving and departing from T.F. Green Airport Tuesday.

This storm comes on the heels of two nor’easters, which dumped more than a foot of snow collectively on the region.