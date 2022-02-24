PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A winter storm arriving late Thursday night is expected to bring heavy snowfall overnight and impact travel throughout Friday morning.

Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello says the snowfall will begin after midnight Thursday and quickly turn heavy. Travel will become treacherous due to snow-covered roadways and poor visibility.

The snow is expected to gradually change over to sleet as temperatures rise.

A number of cities and towns have issued parking bans ahead of the storm.

Joe Bucci from the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said they’re working to make sure all of their trucks are loaded up and ready to roll.

“The only concern is it’s going to hit the morning commute, and so that’s always something that we’re very cognizant of and we want to make sure we have the roads all treated and safe for people to get in and go to work,” he said Thursday morning.

RIDOT has around 150 state plow trucks at their disposal, according to Bucci, along with 350 vendor trucks they can call in.

Bucci urged Rhode Islanders to stay off the roadways if possible, noting that schools being on vacation this week will help with that. He asked anyone who does need to go out to give themselves plenty of travel time and give the plows plenty of space to work.

“The less traffic on the road, the easier it is to do our jobs,” Bucci added.

Paul Grimaldi, a spokesperson for the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), said all road tests have been canceled for Friday. DMV staff will contact those affected to reschedule their tests.