PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This winter has so far had little impact on our daily lives, but that’s about to change.

A moderate snowstorm is expected to move in late Monday night, bringing several inches of accumulations to the area by Tuesday afternoon. With the heaviest snowfall being between midnight and 7 a.m., driving will likely be slow and slippery for the morning commute.

The storm is already having impacts by way of closings and parking bans. Some districts like Providence and Cumberland will be closed on Tuesday, while others like Coventry and Central Falls will have a distance learning day.

Gov. Dan McKee’s office said RIDOT has been out pretreating roads across the state to minimize the impacts on driving. The agency has 150 state trucks and 250 vendor trucks ready to respond once the roads become snow-covered. Rhode Island State Police will also be out monitoring the highways and assisting drivers as needed, according to McKee’s office.

Dan Borges, director of the East Providence Department of Public Works, urged drivers to give the plows room and stay home, if possible.

“This storm appears to be … is going to be happening during major rush hours,” he said. “We will have vehicles on the road, we just ask that you stay clear of the plows and do your best to stay off the roads.”

In addition to road travel, the storm could affect air travel. Check our Pinpoint Flight Tracker for updates on arrivals and departures at local airports.

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island DMV all road tests at the Cranston branch have been canceled for Tuesday, and all reservations will be honored at any DMV branch through March 10.

For those who are planning to drive in the morning, AAA offered these tips: