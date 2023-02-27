PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This winter has so far had little impact on our daily lives, but that’s about to change.
A moderate snowstorm is expected to move in late Monday night, bringing several inches of accumulations to the area by Tuesday afternoon. With the heaviest snowfall being between midnight and 7 a.m., driving will likely be slow and slippery for the morning commute.
The storm is already having impacts by way of closings and parking bans. Some districts like Providence and Cumberland will be closed on Tuesday, while others like Coventry and Central Falls will have a distance learning day.
Gov. Dan McKee’s office said RIDOT has been out pretreating roads across the state to minimize the impacts on driving. The agency has 150 state trucks and 250 vendor trucks ready to respond once the roads become snow-covered. Rhode Island State Police will also be out monitoring the highways and assisting drivers as needed, according to McKee’s office.
Dan Borges, director of the East Providence Department of Public Works, urged drivers to give the plows room and stay home, if possible.
“This storm appears to be … is going to be happening during major rush hours,” he said. “We will have vehicles on the road, we just ask that you stay clear of the plows and do your best to stay off the roads.”
A spokesperson for the Rhode Island DMV all road tests at the Cranston branch have been canceled for Tuesday, and all reservations will be honored at any DMV branch through March 10.
For those who are planning to drive in the morning, AAA offered these tips:
- Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.
- Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: it takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
- Increase your following distance. Allow five to six seconds of following distance between your vehicle and any vehicle in front of you. This space allows you time to stop safely if the other driver brakes suddenly.
- Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal. Don’t pump the brakes.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.
- Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.
