PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Driving will likely become slow and slippery late Wednesday afternoon as snow moves into the area, followed by heavy rain and gusty winds.

12 News meteorologists say we’ll see steady snowfall after about 4 p.m., with minor accumulations inland and a mix of snow and slush closer to the coast. The snow will gradually change over to widespread rain by about 8 p.m., which will wash away any snow that accumulated. Street flooding is a concern, along with river and stream flooding, and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are also possible.

Crews have already started preparing for the storm by clearing out basins and loading up plow trucks with sand and salt.

“I’m more concerned about the snow because it’s supposed to be coming around rush hour,” said Chris Dicecceo, superintendent of the highway department in East Providence.

Once the snow moves out, the main concern becomes the heavy rain. Flood Watches and Warnings are in effect for parts of our area.

“It’s a battle,” Dicecceo added. “Every storm we have with heavy rain is a battle. We do have some tricky spots in the city.”

Coastal areas are also under a Wind Advisory, with isolated power outages possible.

Some districts including Providence, Warwick and West Warwick have canceled after-school activities, while some schools have issued an early dismissal.

Air travel may also be affected, so it’s best to check the status of your flight before heading to the airport.