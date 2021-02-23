Southern New England gets a reprieve from cold, snow – will it last?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Winter isn’t over just yet, however, the pattern of cold and snow we’ve been in over the past several weeks looks to be taking a break, dare I say until next year?

The bitter cold has made its presence known, as one would expect during the winter months, and lately, it seems like we’ve seen some snowfall every few days or so.

This was our weather setup over the past few weeks. Notice the jet stream to our south, which allowed cold arctic air to pour into New England. The storm track rode along the boundary between warm and cold air, hence why we saw several storms both minor and significant during this time period.

Those storms helped bring our total snowfall to 33.5 inches at T.F. Green Airport. That’s a little more than 7 inches above the average.

And now we get a break, at least for the moment. As we finish up the month of February and turn our attention to March, the weather pattern is slowly but surely transitioning.

What does this mean?

Expect more of a balanced weather pattern. We’ll still see cold days, but the prolonged cold looks to be finally exiting for this winter. Our temperatures will run closer to average and we’ll see more mixed precipitation as temperatures will be marginal.

Now, let’s not forget that March is notorious for surprise snowstorms.

When temperatures fluctuate, as they often can during a transition period, it opens of windows of opportunity that are prime for a sneaky snowstorm, which can use just enough cold air to make Southern New Englanders want spring even more.

Looking out into the long range, there are no major storms on the horizon. However, if we wanted to pinpoint a timeframe for a potential storm, the first week of March would be the one to watch. This is based off of historical trends and current long-range guidance.

In the meantime, let’s start thinking warm thoughts and hope all of the cold and snow is behind us for this winter.

Only 25 days and counting until the official first day of spring.

