Son of former RI governor looks back on the Blizzard of ’78

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you were in Southern New England 43 years ago, chances are you were shoveling snow.

After raging for two days, the Blizzard of 1978 brought two to three feet of snow to Rhode Island.

It was the original “bread and milk” storm, and it’s the storm all other snowstorms are compared to.

For many of us, the memories are pretty vivid, including for John Garrahy, the son of the former Rhode Island Governor J. Joseph Garrahy.

“As I recall, 10-to-11 o’clock, the snow started to pick up,” John recalled while thinking back to February 6, 1978, the day the blizzard began.

John was a sophomore at Providence College and was able to walk a half-mile home in the snow.

“People were not aware that it was coming. As a result, everyone went to work, went to school and did their normal activities,” John said.

His father was in Newport that Monday morning. John said his dad left the engagement once he saw the snow getting heavier, heading back to his home in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Providence.

Thousands of cars ended up getting stuck on area roads, and many were stranded in schools and at work.

In 2008, the former governor reflected on the beginning of the storm.

“We knew we had a difficult situation and in talking to my staff at the State House, I knew I had to get here as quickly as I could,” he said.

“I believe he had a call with the White House for a declaration of an emergency,” John recalled.

On the way to the State House, the National Guard Jeep transporting the governor ended up getting stuck in a snow bank near Providence College.

That call for an Emergency Declaration to the Carter Administration was actually made in Guzman Hall on the college campus.

Then, as John remembers, it was the PC students who helped the governor get on his way.

“You had 30 or 40 of them piling out of Guzman Hall and going to the Jeep and pushing it out of the snow bank,” John said.

Many years later, while in a Florida restaurant, John said one of those PC students recognized the former governor. The student told the governor he was one of those 30-40 students who helped get the Jeep out of the snow bank.

John was with his father at the State House both during and after the storm. He watched as his father led the state through one of its most difficult times.

The governor’s demeanor remained steady, according to John.

“Determined, calm, you know,” he recalled. “We’ve got an issue, we’ve got to deal with it. We’ve got to make sure people are well taken care of. That we’re doing something.”

John said his father always wore a suit and tie, and was rarely seen in informal attire. But even so, John said his dad is probably best remembered for wearing a plaid shirt.

“My father received that plaid shirt as a Christmas gift that Christmas,” John said with a laugh. “It really became iconic because he wore it for several days, I think.”

Now, that shirt belongs to the Rhode Island Historical Society and is in a display case with a stick of deodorant in the pocket along with some saltines, just like it was in February 1978.

It was a trying week in the state, but Rhode Islanders were, and still are, resilient.

“Certainly there was a sense of emergency to begin with. I think it really turned into an iconic sense of community,” John recalled.

The storm still​ holds the record for the most snow from one storm in Providence, with 28.6 inches falling in total.