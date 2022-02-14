EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Plows have been out all night working to clear the roads ahead of the morning commute but several communities still delayed the start of the school day.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts until 8 a.m.

North Providence schools have opted for a distance learning day while school officials in East Providence have chosen to have a traditional snow day.

Johnston, Exeter West Greenwich, and several other schools have one or two hour delays.

Some areas have already seen over 6 inches of snow and the total accumulations are projected to be between 4-8 inches.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App