EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Plows have been out all night working to clear the roads ahead of the morning commute but several communities still delayed the start of the school day.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts until 8 a.m.
North Providence schools have opted for a distance learning day while school officials in East Providence have chosen to have a traditional snow day.
Johnston, Exeter West Greenwich, and several other schools have one or two hour delays.
Some areas have already seen over 6 inches of snow and the total accumulations are projected to be between 4-8 inches.
