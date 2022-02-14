EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Plows have been out all night working to clear the roads ahead of the morning commute but several communities still delayed the start of the school day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts until 8 a.m.

North Providence schools have opted for a distance learning day while school officials in East Providence have chosen to have a traditional snow day.

Johnston, Exeter West Greenwich, and several other schools have one or two hour delays.

Some areas have already seen over 6 inches of snow and the total accumulations are projected to be between 4-8 inches.