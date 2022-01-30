Several school districts close, move to distance learning on Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As residents continue to dig out from this weekend’s blizzard, several school districts in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts are moving to close, delay, or switch to distance learning on Monday.

Pawtucket Public Schools, Coventry Public Schools and South Kingstown Public Schools announced that they will be closed on Monday. Kingston Hill Academy in Saunderstown is also closed.

The following public school districts will go virtual with distance learning on Monday:

Providence Public Schools

Cranston Public Schools

Warwick Public Schools

Westerly Public Schools

East Greenwich Public Schools will be delayed 1 hour, with no AM preschool.

In Massachusetts, Attleboro Public Schools and Taunton Public Schools will be closed on Monday.