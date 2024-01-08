PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The snow stopped falling, but cleanup from the season’s first winter storm continues.

Salt trucks and plows were out through the night treating icy roads caused by the drop in temperatures.

Despite that, schools are still feeling the storm’s impacts Monday morning. Burrillville public schools are delayed two hours, while over in Pawtucket students will have a virtual learning day.

This weekend’s storm was the first time in 687 days that the state saw significant snowfall.

In northwest Rhode Island, about 11 inches of snow fell, but communities near the coast only saw about 1 inch.