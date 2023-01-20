Blurred traffic of cars along the city street during a snowfall in the evening

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The heavy rain may have ended, but lingering showers are expected to turn into wet snow showers Friday afternoon and evening.

12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello says impacts will be minor and the best chance for a small accumulation will be on the grass or car tops in northern Rhode Island.

Due to the weather, the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all afternoon road tests. Those who are affected will be contacted to reschedule their tests.

The town of Smithfield has also issued a parking ban from noon on Friday until noon on Saturday.