PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With record-breaking cold this weekend, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) is urging everyone to plan accordingly.

The cold snap is expected to move in Friday and continue into Saturday, bringing with it wind chills as low as -30 degrees.

Armand Randolph, a spokesperson for RIEMA, tells 12 News he’s worried that Rhode Islanders won’t heed their warnings.

“We’re talking extremely cold weather,” he said. “Luckily we’ve had a mild winter … but people might be caught off guard, thinking ‘oh it’s just cold weather, it’s not that serious.’ But it is serious, so please be careful.”

Randolph is urging everyone to stay inside. If you have to be outdoors, especially overnight, he highly suggests bundling up in several layers.

Randolph also recommends checking your heating oil and propane tanks prior to the cold snap, and making sure your vehicle has enough gas should you need to leave your home.

“You don’t want to get stuck in this cold weather,” he said.

When it comes to keeping pipes from freezing, Randolph suggests homeowners slow drip their faucets to keep the water moving.