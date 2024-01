EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) has opened warming centers in communities across the state ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

Emergency pop-up shelters in Newport, South Kingstown, Providence, Westerly, West Warwick and Woonsocket will be open to those seeking temporary shelter between Jan. 5-8, according to RIEMA.

You can find a full list of community warming centers here.