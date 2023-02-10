EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What a difference a week makes!

Rhode Island saw record-breaking low temperatures last Friday as an extreme cold front moved through.

But you wouldn’t even know it given Friday’s record-breaking high temperatures.

Temperatures topped out at a toasty 64 degrees Friday, breaking the previous record of 58 degrees set back in 1909.

This is a stark contrast to last Friday, when temperatures dropped to -4 degrees.

The unusual warmth is nothing new for the state, given the lack of snow so far this season.

So far, Rhode Island has only measured roughly 5 inches of snow, which is nearly 18 inches below average.