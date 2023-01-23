CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Plow truck drivers across Rhode Island rejoiced Monday as a winter storm moved through.

Rui Felix, owner of New England Snow Management, tells 12 News this is the first time this season his company has pulled out their plows.

“Our guys are eager to work,” Felix said. “They’ve been sitting home in a lull and I’m happy to get them back on the road.”

Felix said his drivers began clearing slush and treating roadways with salt Monday afternoon.

“We started pretreating, keeping up with the snow,” he said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be a lot, but we knew we had to keep up with it.”

WEATHER ALERT: Moderate snow East Providence RI. Intensity of snow easing shortly…then ending between 7pm-9pm pic.twitter.com/sDDiU8ZXoa — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) January 23, 2023

While there hasn’t been much snow to plow this season, Felix said it hasn’t been so bad since most of his contracts are seasonal.

“Paying by storm is kind of old-school,” Felix said. “When you get paid a seasonal contract, the less snow you have the more profitable you are. You’re getting paid and you’re not doing anything.”

12 News spoke with a plow driver not working under a contract that typically plows 60 driveways per storm.

The driver said he doesn’t care for the significant winter storms, adding that he would rather there be several storms like this one so he can make some extra cash.