RI opening warming shelters due to frigid weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With temperatures expected to remain below freezing over the next few days, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency is opening up warming centers across the state for those who need to get out of the cold.

Rhode Island residents in need of temporary shelter will be able to do at at local community centers, public safety buildings, libraries and town halls.

An arctic cold front is expected to move across the area Tuesday, and the wind chill will remain below freezing through Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who needs help finding a warming center should reach out to their local municipalities for additional information, or contact the United Way of Rhode Island by calling 211.