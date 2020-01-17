Closings & Delays
Record warmth is gone with the wind

Winter Weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Well you can put away your t-shirts and shorts you may have pulled out last weekend.

It’s only been a few days but temperatures in our area are now frigid, and the Pinpoint Weather Team says they will only reach the mid to upper 20s on Friday, never going above 30 degrees – a fry cry from the record-breaking 70+ degrees we saw recently.

It will also continue to be windy, with wind chills making it feel even colder.

While Meteorologist Pete Mangione says there’s no need to rush out to grab the “bread and milk,” he’s expecting small accumulations late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, with higher totals in northwestern Rhode Island and lower totals closer to the coast.

The snow is expected to change over to rain and sleet Saturday night.

