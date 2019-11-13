Record-breaking cold blasts into Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One cold-weather record is already in the books in Southern New England and others could soon follow.

With a low of 19°F Wednesday morning at T.F. Green Airport, we broke the record cold of 20° for Nov. 13 set back in 2001. If the high temperature does not reach 37° or warmer, then we’ll also break the “coldest high” temperature record of 37° which was set in 1911.

The cold is a result of the jet stream pattern that’s been dragging in arctic air.

Another record dating back to 1905 could also be broken if the temperature drops below 16° Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Pete Mangione will have more on this record-breaking cold tonight on Eyewitness News at 5:30 on WPRI 12.

