CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cities and towns across the state are bracing for what may be the season’s first snowfall.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca is keeping an eye on this weekend’s forecast, which currently suggests a winter storm will make its way to Rhode Island late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Though it’s way too early to determine the storm’s exacting timing and potential snowfall amounts, Cranston’s Highway Superintendent John Corso tells 12 News the city’s fleet of plow trucks and drivers are prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings.

“That’s what we’re here for,” Corso said. “We’ll be installing the plows on all of the little trucks. The big trucks are ready to go. The mechanics just went through them all.”

Corso said it’s been difficult over the last few years to hire enough plow drivers. However, the city attracted additional drivers this year by offering more money as an incentive.

“It’s a very expensive business to be in,” Corso said, referring to private plow truck vendors. “It’s a lot of money to put out and set up a truck. Then you’ve got to hope it snows to make the money to run your business. It gets harder and harder … all of the cities and states, they’re all fighting for plow trucks.”

It’s a similar story in Woonsocket.

Woonsocket Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said he’s been proactive about securing drivers by offering higher pay.

“We are prepared with drivers and vendors,” D’Agostino said.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation tells 12 News between the state’s fleet and private vendors, there are more than 420 trucks ready to hit the road.

Though Cranston has enough plow drivers, a spokesperson for Mayor Ken Hopkin said the city can never have enough on standby.

“Still looking for more,” Anthony Moretti said. “The more you have, the better prepared you will be. But at this point, we’re just fine.”

Anyone interested in becoming a snow plow truck driver for RIDOT can sign up online. Those who wish to plow specifically in Cranston can sign up online as well.