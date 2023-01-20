EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers in Southern New England are all too familiar with trying to avoid those pesky and potentially damaging potholes when out on the road.

Peak pothole season, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, typically begins toward the end of winter and into early spring, when it’s warmer during the day and cools down at night.

However, since there’s been a number of mild days and cooler nights so far this winter, pothole season appears to be starting early this year.

Potholes are created when water makes its way into the ground and later freezes, which causes the pavement to expand and crack. When this process repeats over and over, deeper potholes can form.

Potholes cost drivers nationwide $26.5 billion dollars in repairs in 2021, according to AAA.