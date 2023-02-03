EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When the power goes out, many people turn to portable generators for help.
While these devices can be helpful, especially during a lengthy outage, it’s important to know how to use them properly.
Here are five safety tips from federal officials:
- Using a generator poses a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Homeowners should install carbon monoxide detectors on every level of their homes.
- If you feel weak, dizzy, or sick, move outside immediately and dial 911.
- Always use generators outdoors and keep them at least 20 feet away from other objects.
- Keep the generator dry, since touching a wet generator can cause an electrical shock.
- Before refueling, turn the generator off and let it cool to prevent a fire hazard.
- Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.