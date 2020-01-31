Plenty of warmth for January, but not much snow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s safe to say it was an unusually warm January.

The month had an average temperature of 36 degrees at T.F. Green International Airport, which is almost 7 degrees below normal and makes this year the 8th warmest January on record, though final rankings won’t be available until the month is over on Saturday.

As for snowfall, Southern New England accumulated 3.6 inches in January, which is significantly lower than the typical 9 inches. While January has been a wimpy month for snow, there are actually 27 Januaries on record that picked up less snowfall.

Eric Olson spent his lunch break walking around India Point Park Friday and said while he enjoyed the warmth, he has mixed feelings about it.

“I’m slightly concerned because it’s not supposed to be this warm, I worry about global warming all of the time,” Olson said.

Rosie Edson and her daughter, Katrina McColl made the trip to Providence from Cape Cod on Friday to spend some time together. While they enjoyed a walk in the park together Friday afternoon, Edson said she misses the colder weather.

“I like winter, I miss the snow and ice and all that, you know?” she said. “I want snow, I want cold, I want to put my winter clothes back on.”

Her daughter agreed.

“It doesn’t feel right not having the snow and the cold to appreciate the warmth,” McColl said.

While the weather has been warmer than usual, it’s likely too early to celebrate the end of winter.

It’s only been two years since the “March of the Nor’easters” and there’s still plenty of winter left to go.