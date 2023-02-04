WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Frigid temperatures in the area caused a pipe to burst a T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

According to John Goodman, the Assistant Vice President, Media & Public Relations for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, the incident was reported around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, when a pipe burst near the arrival/baggage claim area of the airport.

He said crews responded immediately, blocking off any area that was affected.

While Goodman said that he does not expect any arrivals or departures to be affected, he asks that people check with their airlines.

The cleanup is expected to last throughout the weekend, as crews will be drying the floors, replacing ceiling tiles and checking other pipes to make sure they are in working order.

Goodman added that the weather did affect two flights earlier in the day, but they have since left for their destinations.