Overnight snowfall leaves beautiful scene, has little impact on commuters

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders woke up Wednesday to a snow-coated landscape thanks to a quick-moving, low-pressure system that traveled to our south.

Snowfall totals ranged from a dusting to upwards of 3 inches. The most snow was seen in Southeastern Massachusetts including Cape Cod.

WPRI-12 Snowfall Totals between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Clearly, the above list shows the storm was no blockbuster – but it was enough to make our scenery pop!

Target 12’s Tim White snapped this photo showing how the wet/sticky snow stuck to trees at his home in Bristol.

During the early morning hours, snow fell at a quick enough rate to cause some snow-covered roadways including Route 140 between New Bedford and Freetown.

The snowfall quickly wrapped up before the morning rush. This was the scene on Route 101 in Foster: Clear roads and snow-covered trees.

Outside of a few minor slick areas, there were minimal travel impacts Wednesday morning.

Will the snow stick around?

By late morning, much of the snow had already started to drop off trees and melt on the pavement. Afternoon temperatures will climb above freezing this afternoon, which will likely melt many patches of snow. On Thursday, a blast of chilly air will return, halting any melting.

Come Friday and Saturday, we will be seeing spring-like weather with temperatures near 50° on Friday and 60° on Saturday. By then, any remaining snow will be gone.

