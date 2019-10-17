Breaking News
There is currently 1 active alert. Click for more details.
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Closings & Delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

NOAA issues winter outlook, favors mild weather for Northeast

Winter Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winter Weather Outlook

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — If you’re expecting an old-time New England winter, the odds may not be in your favor, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA recently released its winter weather outlook for this year’s meteorological winter, which includes forecasts for December, January and February.

The outlook forecasts a greater than equal chance that it will be milder than normal this winter.

It also forecasts an equal chance of a drier or wetter than normal winter, meaning at this point, trends are not strong enough to favor a wet or dry winter.

In making a long-term winter forecast, El Niño and La Niña (based on temperature patterns in parts of the Pacific Ocean) are often used as one of the guides.

However, this winter, it is expected that there will be neither much of an El Niño or La Niña. This is otherwise known as “neutral” conditions.

This means other patterns, like the Arctic Oscillation, may be weighted more heavily in the forecast.

The NOAA outlook states that “without either El Niño or La Niña conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic Oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation.”

If the winter ends up milder than normal, there will likely still be periods of cold and snow. Every winter has at least some of that!

MORE: Full Winter Weather Outlook

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com