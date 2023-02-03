MT. WASHINGTON, N.H. – Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, recorded the coldest wind chill in the history of the United States on Friday when an arctic air mass hit New England.

According to the Mount Washington Observatory, a new record-low air temperature was recorded on Friday at -40 degrees Fahrenheit as of 4:30 p.m.

The previous daily low record of -32 degrees Fahrenheit was set in 1963.

A wind chill record was also broken when wind chills dropped to -103 degrees Friday evening. The previous record was -102.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

A new record may be broken overnight as temperatures continue to plummet.

“Needless to say, such conditions will pose a great risk to anyone that plans on venturing to the higher summits. With such extreme conditions expected, a wind chill warning will remain in effect through noon on Sunday,” the observatory website reads.