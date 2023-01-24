EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Aside from a few small snow events, it’s been a really mild winter in Southern New England.

It’s the end of January and the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) hasn’t had a big snowstorm to contend with.

Gov. Dan McKee is set to meet with RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Tuesday morning to talk about winter preparations, including how much the state is investing in plow truck drivers and materials.

Next week marks the one-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’22, which ended up being one of the biggest snowstorms to ever hit the Providence area. Snowfall totals reached 25 inches in Warren, while Attleboro and Charlestown had more than 20 inches.

Some independent plow truck drivers may not want to see that much snow at once but they are looking forward to plowing customers’ driveways for some extra cash.

Rui Felix, the owner of New England Snow Management, said for his business, a winter contract is a winter contract regardless of snowfall amounts.

“Paying by storm is kind of old-school. So when you get paid a seasonal contract, the less snow you have the more profitable you are, you’re getting paid and you’re not doing anything,” he said. “But our guys are eager to work. They’ve been sitting in a lull and I’m happy to get them back on the road and plowing.”

Even if Southern New England only keeps getting slushy conditions, the roads still need to be sanded, salted and cleared.