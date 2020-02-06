Looking back at the infamous Blizzard of ’78

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Well where were you on February 6, 1978?

It’s a question that was being asked across the Ocean State, both in person and on social media, Thursday, 42 years after it wreaked havoc in New England.

Still stands as the storm all others are compared to here in southern New England. #RIwx #WPRIwx https://t.co/pmRWhUrj6P — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) February 6, 2020

The storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the region over the course of 30 hours and paralyzed the state for days.

The Pinpoint 12 Weather team reports that the strong winds created snowdrifts of up to 27 feet and left nearly 2,000 cars stranded along major highways.

Overall, Woonsocket received the most snow with 3 feet, with Providence receiving 2 feet.

The nor’easter ultimately left nearly 100 people dead.

To date, the Blizzard of ’78 remains the biggest snowstorm on record for Providence. It is the storm by which all others are compared to.

The Pinpoint 12 Weather team said a storm of this magnitude could possibly happen again, however, with advanced technology, residents would have more warning and time to prepare.