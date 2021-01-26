Poor driving conditions, parking bans issued as snow falls in RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday evening’s commute could be a slow and slippery one as snow continues to fall across Southern New England.

Only 1-3″ of accumulations are expected for much of our area, with slightly more possible in northwestern Rhode Island and slightly less possible at the coast, but the snowfall is expected to reduce visibility and make for slick road conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, Mass.

Several cities and towns including Cranston, Woonsocket and West Warwick have issued parking bans beginning Tuesday evening.

The snowfall is expected to remain steady until it turns to lighter snow showers after midnight.

Light rain and snow showers are expected Wednesday morning, which could lead to very minor accumulations.

Our Pinpoint Flight Tracker shows several delays at T.F. Green Airport, but it’s unclear at this time if those are weather-related.