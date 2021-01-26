Poor driving conditions, parking bans issued as snow falls in RI, Mass.

Winter Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday evening’s commute could be a slow and slippery one as snow continues to fall across Southern New England.

Submit your pictures/videos of the snow via ReportIt!

12 News will have live coverage including Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca’s updated forecast on WPRI 12.

Only 1-3″ of accumulations are expected for much of our area, with slightly more possible in northwestern Rhode Island and slightly less possible at the coast, but the snowfall is expected to reduce visibility and make for slick road conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, Mass.

Several cities and towns including Cranston, Woonsocket and West Warwick have issued parking bans beginning Tuesday evening.

Pinpoint Closing Network: Parking Bans, School and Business Closures »

The snowfall is expected to remain steady until it turns to lighter snow showers after midnight.

Light rain and snow showers are expected Wednesday morning, which could lead to very minor accumulations.

Our Pinpoint Flight Tracker shows several delays at T.F. Green Airport, but it’s unclear at this time if those are weather-related.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community