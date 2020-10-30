It’s not unusual for Southern New England to see snow in October

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Remnants of Hurricane Zeta are moving across Southern New England and with temperatures dropping, some parts of Rhode Island are expected to see some snow.

Is that unusual for October? Simply put, no.

On Halloween in October 2011, a major storm blanketed Rhode Island 2 to 6 inches, but parts of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts got 2 to 3 feet in some areas.

According to 12 News Meteorologist Pete Mangione, since the early 1900s, it has snowed 16 times in October in our area, but the average date for the first snowfall is Dec. 2.

The last time our area saw measurable snow this year was back on April 18. This is when the state was in a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, so there weren’t many cars on the roads and people were only at grocery stories or essential businesses.

The forecast for Friday is looking good for morning commuters since the snow won’t be coming down too hard until you’re likely already at work.

If you’d like to share your images or video of the snow, and it is safe to do so, send them to us!

Stay with 12 News This Morning on FOX Providence until 9 a.m. for live updates on the conditions outside.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog