‘It’s going to take some time to recover’: Southern New England continues to dig out from weekend snowstorm

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — While the majority of main roads and highways have been completely cleared of snow following Saturday’s storm, side streets continue to be an issue in a number of communities across Southern New England.

The National Weather Service confirmed that blizzard conditions were met in Providence, Newport, Block Island and Westerly. Snowfall totals topped two feet in Warren, while Burrillville and Providence saw more than 20 inches.

When all was said and done, T.F. Green Airport measured 19.3 inches of snow, making it Rhode Island’s fourth largest snowstorm on record.

Two days later, many Southern New Englanders are still digging themselves out of their homes. Side streets, made narrower by piles of snow, remain slippery, slushy and coated in snow in some areas.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi told 12 News Monday that the city is continuing to clear snow.

“The whole first day, everything we did just got covered right back over by accumulation and the wind blowing over it,” Picozzi said. “With this amount of snow, it’s a challenge to get [the roads] cleared.”

Picozzi said the fact the snow has had a couple days to sit is also making it difficult for crews.

“There’s two feet of snow out there, and it’s frozen now,” he explained. “It was a big storm and it’s going to take some time to recover.”

The Providence Police Department tells 12 News that, during the citywide parking ban Saturday, officers towed 377 vehicles and ticketed 298.