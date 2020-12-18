Icy conditions, slushy roads as efforts to clear streets continue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Parking bans are over and businesses are reopening, but conditions remain icy after this week’s winter storm.

With temperatures in the 20s Thursday night, any slush or water on the roads has turned to ice making for slick conditions on roads, sidewalks, driveways and parking lots Friday.

Weather Alert: Icy Spots this Morning; Cold and Dry Today/Saturday »

Most main roads, highways and ramps have been cleared of snow, but depending where you live, some streets might still be covered.

Snowy roads remain in Providence and other areas, nearly 24-hours after the winter storm.

Plowed roads are leaving some two lane roads barely wide enough for one car, while slushy road conditions are common on the main roads that cars are continuously traveling on.

Many side streets are icy and seen packed with snow, which cars slowly drive along.

Some vehicles are still covered in snow, which can be dangerous if the snow flies off in sheets while you’re driving, so before you hit the road make sure to clear your car of all snow, and not just the windshield.

RIPTA announced Friday that almost all of their services are back to normal, but three of the routes remain detoured: 29, 49 and 55.

State COVID-19 testing sites reopened Friday after closing Thursday due to the weather. Anyone that had an appointment cancelled due to the storm can go to the site where their appointment was scheduled at any time Friday, with their confirmation notice.

Due to icy road conditions, Providence Public Schools announced they will keep all of their students remote Friday. Taunton Public Schools opted to give their students the day off Friday