CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — With snow on the way in Southern New England, automotive experts say now is the time to get your vehicle ready.

Greg Costa from Safeway Oil Change and Automotive Services tells 12 News it’s important to take precautions.

“Nobody wants to be stuck out there on the road without proper measures to keep them safe,” Costa said. Here are some of his recommendations for staying safe on the snowy streets:

1. Check your tire pressure.

2. Keep a spare tire in the trunk.

3. Use snow tires to add extra grip on slippery roadways.

“You wouldn’t believe how incredibly helpful they are … compared to all-season tires,” Costa said.

4. Keep an eye on your vehicle’s battery, and have jumper cables in your car in case of an emergency.

5. Make sure you have good windshield wiper blades and that your windshield washer fluid is filled.

“[Use] good windshield washer fluid that’s not going to freeze,” Costa added.

6. Warm up your car before driving off in the cold weather.

Costa told 12 News your vehicle needs to run “long enough to burn off all the condensation out of the oil, out of the exhaust, and all the other operating components.”