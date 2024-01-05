WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — This weekend’s winter storm is expected to bring a mix of rain, sleet and “plowable snow” to Rhode Island.

No matter what happens, T.F. Green International Airport’s operations and maintenance team is ready to make sure travelers get where they need to go.

“Our goal here is to make sure we have safe operations,” said Willie Carter, T.F. Green’s director of airport operations.

More than three dozen machines are on standby in the airport’s “snow removal equipment barn.”

“We have 37 pieces of equipment to help us tackle any storm that’s coming our way,” Carter said.

That includes 22-foot brooms to sweep the snow off the runways, 25-foot plows to push it to the side and snow blowers capable of throwing 500 tons of snow per hour.

“That’s a lot of snow,” said Robert VanBurg, T.F. Green’s vice president of operations and maintenance. “Your average snow blower at home will throw a few hundred pounds per hour.”

VanBurg said the airport doesnt de-ice the planes. He said that’s handled by the individual airlines.

But the airport team does de-ice the runways using chemical trucks and a special organic sodium formate.

The airport’s entire inventory of equipment could be used during this weekend’s winter storm.

“It’s science, it’s art, it’s a little bit of Ouija board stuff,” VanBurg said. “You have to feel out the weather as you go through it.”

The airport’s fluid and adaptable plan for the storm is designed to keep the runways as dry and clear as possible.

“When aircraft land, they require friction to help stop,” VanBurg explained. “If we leave snow on the runway, that’s slippery. We get rid of the snow and we restore friction to the runway so the aircraft can land safely.”

The airport’s maintenance team will be in place at least a few hours prior to the storm’s arrival. VanBurg said the team will then work throughout the duration of the storm like a well-oiled machine.

Carter and Vanburg tell 12 News passenger safety is their top priority.

“We want to make sure their travel experience at PVD is seamless, timely and safe,” VanBurg said.