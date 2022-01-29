Here are the top 10 biggest snowstorms ever to hit Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A storm on Saturday is expected to dump as much as two feet of snow on Rhode Island – so could it join the ranks of the state’s all-time biggest snowstorms?

The current forecast calls for heavy snowfall throughout the day, along with strong winds and blizzard-like conditions.

If the accumulations in the forecast verify, Southern New England could be looking at a historic storm and possibly one of the top five to hit Rhode Island.

The number-one storm remains the Blizzard of ’78 when more than 26 inches of snow fell in Providence and northern Rhode Island was hit with more than 3 feet.

Six of the top 10 snowstorms have occurred in the past 25 years, including the 2005 blizzard coming in at number 2.

The 2015 snowstorm ranks at number 4, which started the worst stretch of winter weather in the state’s history.

Due to current technology, it’s easier to warn people to stay home and stay safe. With the storm hitting on a weekend, the effects will likely be much different than the Blizzard of ’78.

