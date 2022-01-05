Hardware stores fully stocked with snow supplies ahead of upcoming winter storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With accumulating snow in the forecast for later this week, local hardware stores tell 12 News they’re fully stocked with the supplies people will need to clear their driveways, sidewalks, walkways and cars.

Bud Tessier, owner of Tessier’s Home Brew and Hardware in Pawtucket, said despite the ongoing supply chain issues, he hasn’t had any problems purchasing snow removal products.

“We have everything you need,” Tessier said. “Shovels, ice melt, rock salt … Inventory is good and the supply chain right now [for these] products is very good.”

WEATHER ALERT: “Winter Storm Watch” in effect late Thursday night (after 12am) through noon Friday pic.twitter.com/jPhflOhqCJ — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) January 5, 2022

Marc Gillson, owner of Mt. Pleasant Hardware in Providence, said he also hasn’t run into any issues keeping his store stocked.

In anticipation of a potential shortage, Gillson said he actually started ordering snow removal products back in October.

“We didn’t want to get caught short because there’s a lot of people that depend on us to have it when they need it,” Gillson explained, adding that he’s ordering extra pallets to stay ahead of any shortages that may occur later in the season.

Since last year’s winter was mild, both Gillson and Tessier tell 12 News they had some items left over available.



“When the first storm came, we sold out of all the shovels,” Gillson said. “Then we restocked all of them and … we didn’t get any more snow.”

Tessier said he’s already had some customers come in to buy shovels and ice melt in preparation for the upcoming storm.

“We’ve sold quite a lot of stuff already because people prepare,” Tessier said.

Each year, Tessier said he starts gearing up for the wintry weather in September, and this year is no different.



“We pre-book and get it shipped before the season and then we store it,” he explained.

When it comes to other goods in their stores, Gillson said he’s dealing with a shortage of certain paint products and Tessier is struggling to find some plastic products.

Tessier and Gillson both said while they’re stocked and ready for customers, it’s unclear if there will be a shortage of snow removal products in the near future.