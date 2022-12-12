EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Whether you like it or not, the first significant snowfall has arrived.

Depending upon where you lived depended on how much snow you saw overnight. Barrington got over 3 inches but in Fairhaven, nothing really stuck to the ground.

Roads were messy, causing several crashes late Sunday night into the early morning hours.

The snow is also impacting the morning commute, causing a one-hour delay for all Warwick and Seekonk public schools.

Here's a look at how much snow fell in our Sunday evening/night… I could use some fresh reports from NW RI for any of my early risers. 🙂 #RIwx #MAwx #WPRIweather pic.twitter.com/mvaGy2vTdj — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) December 12, 2022

12 News caught up with some people out shopping for the holidays during the snow.

“It’s not great, there was a lot of traffic on the road coming up from Warwick,” one person said. “It’s really just super slow, we didn’t see many plows, tons of accidents.”

Gov. Dan McKee posted on Twitter that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation would be out all night to treat the roads for Monday morning.

It’s important to be extra cautious on secondary roads that crews may have not prioritized yet.