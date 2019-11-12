First snowfall of the season greeted with mixed feelings

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some say the first snowfall of the season is magical — while others describe it as a mess.

“Not excited, not even close,” Lavina Phillips said. “It’s too cold, it’s wet, it’s nasty.”

Andrea Ware of Rehoboth, who recently returned from Florida, said she enjoys the first snowfall, but just found out about this bout of wintry weather.

“Not prepared yet for that actually,” she said. “I’m going to have to get shovels out and everything.”

Not much shoveling will be needed with this snowfall, but shovels were needed for last year’s first snowfall.

Roads, cars, parking lots now snow-covered in North Scituate. pic.twitter.com/JrQqtaga4V — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) November 15, 2018

The first snow of last winter was on Nov. 15 and 16, when 6 inches fell in Providence and 9 inches fell in Burrillville. That storm was one of only two significant snowstorms last year.

“I do love New England weather, I definitely would pick it over anything else. Coming back from Florida makes me miss it more,” Ware said.

The date of the first snow can vary wildly, between October and January.

Over the past five years, the first snow arrived well before Thanksgiving and after Christmas. The average date for the first snowfall is Dec. 1.

Although there can be some excitement about the first snow, the last snow usually comes without much fanfare — for most.

“This would be nice if it was the last one,” Phillips said.

The average date for the last measurable snowfall is March 29.