Approaching snow already impacting flights at TF Green

by: WPRI.com Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The system that’s expected to bring Southern New England its first measurable snow of the season Tuesday is already having an impact at T.F. Green Airport.

According to the WPRI.com Flight Tracker, several flights have been canceled or delayed. Many of the flights are coming from the midwest which was impacted Monday by the same system headed our way.

At Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, hundreds of flights were canceled and a plane skidded off the runway due to the icy conditions.

While some areas in northern New England could get a considerable amount of snow, only a thin coating is expected here, Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca said.

He said Tuesday will start off mild with rain beginning sometime in the mid- to late-morning. By late afternoon and evening, temperatures are expected to fall and the rain will turn over to snow – creating the potential for a slick evening commute.

Once the snow moves out, Tony said record-cold temperatures will move in for Wednesday.

