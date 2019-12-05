Fire officials: Use common sense while operating snow blowers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The winter season is upon us, and as the snow begins to fall, many will turn to snow blowers to clear their driveways.

President of the Providence Firefighters Union Derek Silva tells Eyewitness News as the winter goes on, they’ll respond to more and more snow blowing incidents.

Silva said first responders were called to a snow blowing incident Tuesday during the season’s first snowstorm.

He didn’t elaborate on the victim’s injuries but said it wouldn’t have happened at all if the person had just followed the directions.

“If they had used the proper instruments, they would have been fine,” Silva said.

In Lawrence, firefighters had to disassemble a snow blower to free a man’s arm — which was stuck in the chute. The Boston Globe also reported that at least 12 people were injured by snow blowers during the snowstorm.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared the following safety tips for those using snow blowers to clear their driveways: