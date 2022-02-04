Many flights canceled, delayed at TF Green amid icy conditions

FILE: A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of arrivals and departures at T.F. Green Airport have been delayed or canceled as the area starts to freeze over.

As temperatures fall below freezing, the rain that’s been falling all day is changing over to freezing rain and wet pavement is turning into a sheet of ice.

Drivers are urged to use caution Friday evening, and the WPRI.com Flight Tracker shows air travel has been impacted as well.

Anyone who’s planning to travel themselves or drop off or pick up another person who is should check ahead to make sure the flight hasn’t been delayed or canceled.

Logan Airport in Boston also has a number of affected arrivals and departures.