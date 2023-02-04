PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several windows were broken at the Cranston Street Armory Friday night into Saturday morning because of the extreme winds in our area.

According to a statement from Gov. Dan McKee’s office, the Armory, which now serves as a warming station, was pre-heated ahead of the cold snap.

However, the winds caused some windows to break, leading to decreased temperatures in the main drill hall.

“The Governor has deployed his incoming Housing Secretary, Department of Administration Director, Emergency Management Director and the National Guard to assess and address the situation quickly in partnership with Amos House,” the statement read.

The windows are in the process of being fixed and temporary heaters are being brought in.

“They are working with the Fire Marshal to enable overnight use in other areas of the Armory that were not impacted. They are also beginning to enable couples who were already prioritized through the Coordinated Entry System to move to the new shelter on Hartford Ave today.”

The statement continued saying that safety remains a top priority and thanked those who came together quickly to address the issue.