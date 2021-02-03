Examining the Weekend Storm Threat; Hit or Miss?

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – We’re just a few days past our most recent storm that dropped anywhere from 1 to 13 inches across the state. We continue to be in an active pattern that features close to or below average temperatures and opportunities for snow.

That pattern looks to continue into next week with our next POSSIBLE storm threat being on Sunday. Below is an idea of what the atmospheric setup will look like.

An area of low pressure is expected to move across the Great Lakes region. This piece of energy is key to our chances at seeing another storm. We call this the “northern” branch of the jet stream or “northern” piece of energy. For a solid northeast snowstorm, you’d want the “southern” branch of the jet stream to take over and set up just along the coast.

In some scenarios, the energy from the northern branch is transferred to the southern branch enhancing an eventual coastal low pressure system. Models had at one point a similar scenario where both of these areas of energy phased together to form a coastal low off the New England coast.

In particular, the ECMWF(European model) had shown this as recently as last night (Tuesday). As of Wednesday’s updated model runs, it no longer features this idea.

This guidance was the “outlier’ or the only model that showed the scenario, however it is one of our better and more trusted pieces of guidance.

So, where does this leave us in terms of this weekends storm potential?

Well, all indications are pointing to a miss at this time. Above is an idea of the options on the table. Most guidance supports track B, which is a storm track further offshore with very little if any impacts to the northeast.

However, we are still several days away with time for changes in the track so we will continue to watch this one and leave the option of a closer track to the coast as a possibility.

As of now, track B is looking more likely.

Without getting ahead of ourselves too much with this storm potential, here are just a few key things we are watching.

Latest guidance is trending further offshore. The question is, does this trend continue to the southeast or does it begin to move closer to the coast? Only time will be able to answer that question.

The storm threat is for Sunday (perhaps into Monday), so we’re still a few days away and there’s time for change in guidance.

You’re going to want to keep checking back with the Pinpoint Weather team for the latest updates on our weekend forecast. Be sure to download our Pinpoint Weather 12 app to your smartphone or tablet for all the latest updates. You can also find the Weather Now and Detailed 7 Day forecast links right on WPRI.com

Be sure to connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI

Twitter – smatregranoWPRI

Instagram – smatregrano