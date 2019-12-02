Live Now
Some schools delayed as wintry mix impacts travel

Winter Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket and Seekonk Public Schools have issued two-hour delays as a mess of wintry weather impacts travel in Southern New England.

Frenchtown Elementary School in East Greenwich was forced to cancel classes altogether on Monday because the building reportedly has no power and heat.

While most highways and main roads are in decent condition, many side roads are covered in slush after snow and rain fell Sunday night into Monday. Drivers are urged to use caution and give plows plenty of room to operate.

Rhode Island State Police tell us they responded to 21 weather-related crashes overnight.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the Pinpoint Flight Tracker is showed a handful of delays and cancellations at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

The road conditions may be a little worse for those heading to central and northern Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker advised people to stay off the roads if possible, especially during periods of heavy snow.

The MBTA is operating on a regular schedule on Monday, however, there is the potential for some delays.

Light rain is expected to continue throughout the day on Monday before it changes back to widespread snow overnight into Tuesday morning.

