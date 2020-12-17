Doctor on snow safety: Listen to your body

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This season’s first major snowstorm dumped up to a foot of snow on several communities, and as Southern New Englanders continue to dig themselves out, one local doctor is reminding everyone to prioritize their health.

Dr. Vince Varamo, an emergency medicine specialist at Kent Hospital, tells 12 News that, if you still have to shovel, it’s important to be cautious and listen to your body, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

After snow storms, Varamo said hospitals typically see an influx of patients being admitted for cardiac issues or other snow-related injuries.

“Just because it’s cold out, you don’t think you’re going to over exert yourself, which is not a reality,” Varamo said.

For some who want a less strenuous way to clean up the snow, a snow blower is the preferred option, but if it gets jammed, Varamo said to not use your hand to clear it while the snow blower is still running.

For 14-year-old Steve Estrella, an old-fashioned shovel does the trick. He spent Thursday lending a helping hand to his older neighbors by shoveling out their driveways free of charge.

“I just do my best for everybody and try to do my part,” Estrella said. “Nothing is hurting, I’m doing my thing.”

Both Lifespan and Care New England tell 12 News that, as of Thursday afternoon, there were a total of 15 people admitted to the hospital for snow-related injuries, but that number could climb as the cleanup continues.