EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For some southern New Englanders, it’s been almost two years since a storm has dropped more than six inches of snow.

AAA said this weekend’s storm could test drivers who may be rusty when it comes to navigating in winter weather and are offering some tips ahead of the storm.

Drive slowly

One of the more obvious tips on the list, AAA said you should adjust your speed in snowy or icy conditions because your vehicle won’t have as much traction.

Applying the gas slowly slowly can help your vehicle gain traction and avoid skidding.

“Remember: it takes longer to slow down on icy roads,” AAA said.

Leave distance

When driving in winter weather, AAA said you should leave at least five to six seconds of following distance between your car and the vehicle in front of you.

Don’t stop

If you can avoid it, AAA advised against stopping.

“There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling,” AAA explained. “If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.”

Don’t power up hills

If you want a get up a hill in the snow, stepping on the gas isn’t going to help. AAA said it will only make your wheels spin.

Try to get some momentum going before you reach the hill, and let the inertia carry you up. You should avoid stopping when going up hills if possible.

Carry an emergency kit

Always keep an emergency kit in your car, no matter the weather.

AAA said you should keep the following items handy:

phone charger

first-aid kit

blankets

water and snacks

flashlights

a basic toolkit

ice scrapers and snow brushes

jumper cables

traction aids like sand or salt

raincoat and gloves

a shovel

Stay home

The best possible thing you can do in any weather event is stay home. Going out in a storm can endanger yourself and others.