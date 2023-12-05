PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is once again urging residents and businesses to be mindful of where they’re disposing of snow this winter.

The DEM warned that snow collected from roadways, parking lots, bridges and sidewalks may contain harmful contaminants such as road salt, sand, pollutants and litter.

If the snow is disposed of improperly, the DEM said the contaminants can compromise water supplies.

To minimize the impact, the DEM encourages everyone to do the following:

Locate snow collection sites near or on porous surfaces in upland areas away from water resources and wells.

Prepare and maintain snow collection sites to maximize their effectiveness.

Follow DEM guidance for emergency snow disposal under extraordinary circumstances.

Review the DEM’s official Snow Disposal Policy.