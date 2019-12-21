DEM reminds municipalities to review snow deposit sites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the first day of winter arriving this weekend, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), is reminding municipalities about how to dispose of snow properly.

It might seem odd discussing how to properly dispose of snow, but as DEM Environmental Engineer Joseph Haberek says, snow isn’t clean.

What is a snow deposit site:

Haberek said snow deposit sites are generally used when there is an uptick in snowfall. During winters with little snowfall, designating a deposit site might not be necessary.

Why not push all the snow into the nearest body of water?

While snow is mostly made of water, it still contains toxins — including salt, sand, oil, grease from vehicles, metals from brake dust and general litter.

Haberek said deposit sites are important to prevent snow from contaminating surface water or wetlands.

“What we direct [municipalities] to do is to try to identify an upland location,” Haberek explained. “It’s a location away from surface water bodies and wetlands that is not in a wellhead protection area and is at least 200 feet away from private wells.”

Haberek said there are a few other parameters that go along with deciding the location of a snow deposit site.

“Don’t locate them near catch basins, because, the snowmelt will either enter the catch basin and be discharged to surface water,” Haberek said.

Additionally, he said the debris and sand could easily clog up the drain system, which could potentially lead to flooding.

Protecting our environment and ecosystem:

Haberek said without snow deposit sites toxins from snow could enter waterways.

For example, if salt enters freshwater, “It’s going to have toxic impacts to the organisms [because they are freshwater organisms],” Haberek said.

Even if the melt (also called runoff) from snow piles finds a way into saltwater, there are still consequences.

“We are concerned about oils and grease, metals could be toxic. In addition, they could also contain significant levels of trash,” Haberek said.

The toxins could also adversely impact marine life, Haberek said.

While sand doesn’t seem like a toxin, Haberek said depending on where it ends up, it can be detrimental to an ecosystem.

“It can actually deposit out and fill-in wetlands and water bodies,” Haberek said.

In some of the smaller streams, too much sand entering that water body can lead to the formation of sandbars.

“Physically filling the stream that impedes flow and ruins habitat,” Haberek said. “All those issues could lead to flooding issues upstream of those sandbars.”

As an example, the significant dredging project of the Providence and Woonasquatucket River is the result of too much sediment finding its way into the waterbody.

How snow can impact drinking water:

It doesn’t happen too often here in Rhode Island, but Haberek said these toxins could find their way into drinking water — specifically wells.

“It’s one of the reasons why we want these municipalities to locate them in areas that are not in wellhead protected areas and aren’t near private drinking water wells,” Haberek said.

Fortunately, Haberek said, “in general, in Rhode Island, we have relatively few areas that are showing impact to these [toxins]. So that is good.”

Final thoughts on snow deposit sites:

Haberek said this message should be heard loud and clear by anyone who is tasked with removing large piles of snow during the winter.

“The goal of this is to work with municipalities so they know where they should be disposing of the snow,” Haberek said. “Proactively address those concerns.”

Anyone who has questions about snow deposit sites and impacts of snow removal should contact Haberek’s office.

