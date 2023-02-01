EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — While the vast majority of Southern New England is bracing for record-breaking cold this weekend, one local business is looking forward to the frigid temperatures.

Yawgoo Valley Ski Area General Manager Tracy Hartman tells 12 News the cold snap will be a nice change of pace.

“We weren’t able to make snow through most of the month of January,” she explained. “This little cold snap will definitely help us get back on track.”

Hartman said that the unseasonably warm temperatures haven’t stopped people from hitting the slopes this winter.

“This season when we’ve been open, we’ve been busy,” she said. “People are excited to come out and learn to ski and learn to snowboard … a lot of people came out to enjoy the outside weather and we were happy to be able to provide that.”

Hartman said some people even prefer warmer weather while trying to learn how to ski and snowboard.

“It’s great as long as it is offset with the cold so we can make snow and replenish what we have,” Hartman explained.

Hartman said the plan right now is to make snow all day Saturday to replenish the slopes.

“Hopefully we’ll recover back to our late December snow base and then be able to carry that through incase the warm temperatures keep coming,” she said.